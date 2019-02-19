Lil Xan's girlfriend is only five weeks pregnant.

The rapper's beau Annie Smith is expecting the couple's first child but they shunned the traditional 12 week mark because they were so ''excited'' about their new arrival.

Xan cried tears of joy when he found out Annie was expecting, via a home pregnancy test, and they couldn't help but share it online over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the couple are hoping for a baby boy after trying to get pregnant for a while.

The 'Watch Me Fall' musician took to Instagram on Sunday to share the couple's happy news and thanked his partner for ''saving him'' after his very public battle with a Xanax addiction, which saw him enter rehab last November.

Alongside a photograph of the pair hugging, he wrote: ''i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i've been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album ''BE SAFE'' and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe (sic)''

Annie had previously taken to her Instagram page on Valentine's Day to share a similar snap of the pair and hinted that it may not be long before they get married as she said that she ''cannot wait to call herself his wife soon''.

She captioned the picture: ''happy valentine's day my love. i could go on and on about how beyond grateful and lucky i am to have you by my side in life. but today to keep it simple and honest, i love you to the moon and stars, always baby. i cannot wait to call myself your wife soon p.s i love matching with youu (sic)''