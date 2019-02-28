Lil Xan's fiancée says the internet has ''ruined'' her pregnancy.

The rapper and his future wife Annie Smith announced they were expecting a child just five weeks into the pregnancy but she admits the backlash to her early announcement has left her feeling ''heartbroken''.

Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: ''The fact that it's basically being ruined or tarnished by the Internet is heartbreaking to me and it's really, really hard for me to deal with.

''I'm already very hormonal and sensitive and it's just a really hard thing to talk about but I just feel like you deserve to hear from me what's going on because it's clearly been twisted around.''

And Annie is now intending on keeping her pregnancy out of the spotlight incase something happens to her baby, as she admits having a miscarriage is her ''worst nightmare''.

She added: ''It's just really personal and I was just so excited when I first found out and of course I'm still so excited but I just really want to keep it private between [Lil Xan] and I god forbid something happened. My worst nightmare is having a miscarriage ... I just don't even come on the Internet anymore. I'm adopted because my mom who adopted me couldn't have children so I know a lot about things like that. I've had a lot of family members that had miscarriages or things.''

The 'Watch Me Fall' musician took to Instagram last week to share the couple's happy news and thanked his partner for ''saving him'' after his very public battle with a Xanax addiction, which saw him enter rehab last November.

Alongside a photograph of the pair hugging, he wrote: ''i wanted to wait but i just can't leave my fans in the dark,it's official im going to be a father i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i've never felt more happy in my life all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise !

''Cant wait to show the world everything i've been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album ''BE SAFE'' and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe (sic)''