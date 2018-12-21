Lil Xan thinks his ex Noah Cyrus is one of the best artists out there.

The 'Live or Die' hitmaker is convinced his former girlfriend and Billie Eilish are going to make it big as singers but he insists his kind comments are not him ''trying to get her back''.

He wrote: ''i genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn ! ... Yes i know things got sloppy but i see the world so clear now! ... And everybody stop with all the 'your tryna get her back'. It's not like that i just don't see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people! and when i say coming up i don't mean i'm a f**king bigger artist jeez haha (sic)''

Lil Xan previously admitted he blames himself for his split from Noah.

He shared: ''Honest to God, I would say like most of the reason the breakup happened was because of me. It was my fault. We could have still been together, but I just feel like I f***ed everything up! It also put me in a darker place because I was getting slammed left and right.''

The 22-year-old rapper started chatting to the singer when he ''slid into'' her online inbox at the beginning of the year and bonded over their love for making music.

Noah said: ''Xan slid into the DMs. It works people. Actually, it didn't work. He DMed me like in February and I didn't see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, 'Lil Xan, cool, he's following me. I'll follow him back.' And then I saw his DM and we're just hanging out making music.''