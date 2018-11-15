Lil Xan is going to rehab in a few days and has thanked his fans for their support.
Lil Xan is going to rehab.
The 22-year-old rapper - whose real name is Diego Leanos - has thanked his fans for their support and he's looking forward to getting clean in order to focus on his music.
He wrote on Instagram: ''I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like 5 days And I couldn't be happier with this choice [broken heart emoji] I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album !(sic)''
Last month, Xan cancelled five upcoming concerts in order to rest and recharge because he's been working hard on 'Be Safe', a tribute album to his late friend Mac Miller - who died from an overdose in September - that has been named in honour of the last words his pal said to him.
He previously recalled of their final meeting, at Mac's last show, which was the ''third or fourth time'' they had hung out together, but there's one memory that will always stay with him.
He explained: ''Before I left, he was like 'Be safe.' People say that you know, like 'be safe.' But he grabbed me, and he pulled me back and he was like 'No I mean BE SAFE.' That almost made me cry, that's my idol right there.
''I keep thinking about that, how it resonated in my head, how those were his last words.''
Shortly after Mac's death, the 'Betrayed' hitmaker admitted the loss had made him want to quit music altogether.
He said: ''The Mac s**t is crazy.
''I've been crying in my apartment, Mac didn't die, Mac didn't overdose...
''When your hero dies, f**k that s**t, I don't want to make music no more... [I'm] retiring after this contract.''
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.