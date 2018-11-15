Lil Xan is going to rehab.

The 22-year-old rapper - whose real name is Diego Leanos - has thanked his fans for their support and he's looking forward to getting clean in order to focus on his music.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like 5 days And I couldn't be happier with this choice [broken heart emoji] I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album !(sic)''

Last month, Xan cancelled five upcoming concerts in order to rest and recharge because he's been working hard on 'Be Safe', a tribute album to his late friend Mac Miller - who died from an overdose in September - that has been named in honour of the last words his pal said to him.

He previously recalled of their final meeting, at Mac's last show, which was the ''third or fourth time'' they had hung out together, but there's one memory that will always stay with him.

He explained: ''Before I left, he was like 'Be safe.' People say that you know, like 'be safe.' But he grabbed me, and he pulled me back and he was like 'No I mean BE SAFE.' That almost made me cry, that's my idol right there.

''I keep thinking about that, how it resonated in my head, how those were his last words.''

Shortly after Mac's death, the 'Betrayed' hitmaker admitted the loss had made him want to quit music altogether.

He said: ''The Mac s**t is crazy.

''I've been crying in my apartment, Mac didn't die, Mac didn't overdose...

''When your hero dies, f**k that s**t, I don't want to make music no more... [I'm] retiring after this contract.''