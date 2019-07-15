A posthumous Lil Peep album is to be released.

The US rapper - whose real name was Gustav Ahr - died of an accidental overdose in November 2017 aged 21, and his mum has now helped put together a number of his unreleased tracks to make up a new record.

A message on his Instagram account read: ''Who wants a new album with amazing unreleased Lil Peep music put together by Gus's mom and the songs' original collaborators? You have been asking for this, and I can't wait to get it to you! (sic)''

Gus died just three months after dropping his debut album, 'Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1', and a year after his death his team released posthumous album 'Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2'.

The star's producer Smokeasac previously hinted there was more unreleased music to come.

Asked if there was more material which could be released following the second record, he said: ''There's material for sure.

''I have a decent amount of songs with him and then he has music with other producers like Harry Fraud, Diplo, and then there's an album with iLoveMakonnen. I'm glad to be a part of that. I produced, I think, like six of the songs on the Makonnen album.

''That's something people can be excited about, too. It was a big change, I guess, in his energy.

'''Come Over When You're Sober Pt.2' - 'Come Over When You're Sober' in general, really - and the Makonnen record is some of his best work. He really put his all into those projects.

''When the time is right we'll release the stuff with Makonnen.

''I speak to Peep's mom all the time and I want to make sure that she approves of everything.

''It's a similar thing, in demo form. It's a finished album vocals-wise but me and Makonnen will go back into the studio and finish everything off.''

Diplo and Bella Thorne were among the stars to pay tribute to Gus following his death.

The DJ tweeted: ''peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man (sic)''

Bella wrote: ''F**k I don't know what to say

''Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice. (sic)''