Lil Nas X wants to get Dolly Parton and rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of 'Old Town Road'.

The viral country rapper's hit song featured Billy Ray Cyrus on the original and was followed by a Diplo remix and just last week, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey added their vocals to the track.

Despite admitting there would be no more versions released, the 20-year-old star has admitted he would love to get the 73-year-old country music legend and the 24-year-old rising US star on the song.

He tweeted: ''y'all think I can get Dolly Parton and Megan thee stallion on a old town road remix? (sic)''

Lil Nas has a direct connection to Dolly, as she is godmother to Billy's daughter Miley Cyrus.

Three days ago, he wrote on Instagram: ''The prophecy is fulfilled. no more old town roads. (sic)''

'Old Town Road' topped the charts for 14 weeks in America and beat Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' to the title of the longest-running number one hip-hop tune in the country.

The song's success led the rapper to joining Miley and her dad on stage at Glastonbury for a performance of the track and he also recently jumped on stage with Cardi B at Wireless in London for a duet.

The song features a sample of the instrumental piece '34 Ghosts IV' by industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails, with the band members receiving songwriting and production credits, and the beat was bought for just $35 by Lil Nas.

Meanwhile, the rapper came out as gay at the end of Pride Month in the US.

Lil Nas joked he thought he ''made it obvious'' after sharing new single 'C7osure' on Twitter alongside a rainbow emoji.

The musician - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - opened up about his sexuality and admitted some people may ''already know'', while other might not care.

He tweeted: ''Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure. (sic)''

He later shared the artwork for his debut EP '7' - which was released in April - and focused on the rainbow skyscrapers, adding: ''Deadass thought i made it obvious (sic)''

And he also posted a screenshot of one fan's interpretation of 'C7osure', which simply reads: ''He gay. (sic)''