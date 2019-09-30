Lil Nas X used to ''pray'' he wasn't gay growing up, because he didn't want to have to come out.
The 20-year-old rapper came out as gay in June this year after having mammoth success with his single 'Old Town Road', and has said that growing up he used to wish that his sexuality was ''a phase'', because he didn't want to have to come out.
Nas made the confession whilst speaking to Gayle King in a preview for his upcoming interview with 'CBS This Morning', when she asked: ''Did you know as a little boy that you were gay? Did you think that as a youngster while people were telling you it's not a good thing, were you thinking, 'Yeah, but I think I am?' ''
And he said: ''Yeah, definitely. I knew. Especially around my teenage years. You know, I would just like ... praying, praying, praying.''
Gayle then asked what he was praying for, to which he added: ''That it was like a phase. That it would go away.''
The 'Panini' hitmaker explained that whilst it was ''easy'' for him to come out once he had reached his level of fame, not everyone is as fortunate.
He said: ''Me being in this position, like, it's easy for me. But some little boy 10 miles from here, it's not gonna be good for him.''
And when asked by Gayle if he thinks his decision to come out will help other people, Nas insisted there's still a ''long way to go'' before there is true equality for people regardless of their sexuality.
He said: ''It's not like everybody is messing me with me now. Because of course you know, for somebody listening to me in school right now, it's like, you know, you're listening to - you're gay, because you're listening to him.
''There's still a lot to be done, of course. But I do believe it's helping.''
