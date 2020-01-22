Lil Nas X has confessed he finds relationships ''hard'' because he falls in love ''super-easily''.
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker has revealed he has ''met a lot of great people this year'' but admits it has been difficult to find someone because he is too ''busy''.
He said: ''I have met a lot of great people this year. Relationships are hard because either I end up being too busy or I end up falling for another person. I fall super-easily.''
Lil Nas came out in July 2019 and whilst he didn't tell anyone - including his managers and record label - before he announced it publicly, he did call his father first.
Speaking about his relationship with his dad, he added: ''We have become closer. I mean, especially now because I don't have anything to hide. It was a shock for him. It's still the beginning phase. I'm not comfortable bringing a guy around yet.''
The 20-year-old singer isn't very close to his mother.
He shared: ''I never really talk about my mom. She's an addict so we don't have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better - things didn't quite work out. But there's still love. The biggest surprise of becoming globally famous? On the outside, everybody loves you - but on the inside, everything feels the same.''
Lil Nas feels the tough year or so, which has also seen the tragic passing of the likes of Nipsey Hussle, XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld, since he became famous was ''devastating'' as he started to self-medicate by ''smoking weed heavily''.
Speaking to Variety magazine, he said: ''So much happened during my rise. You know, drugs and murders. And my grandmother passing [in 2018] - she was the first person close to me who died. It was devastating. And it made me a hypochondriac: I'd wake up, heart racing. It was scary. I started smoking weed heavily. But then I started feeling more connected with the universe, and taking everything as a sign.''
