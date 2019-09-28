Lil Nas X is taking ''a little time off''.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker has announced he is cancelling his scheduled appearances at TwitchCon in San Diego, California, on Saturday (28.09.19) and at the Sandbox Music Festival in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday (29.09.19), because he needs some time to rest and recharge after a ''wild seven months''.

In a tweet on Friday (27.09.19), Nas wrote: ''it's been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. (sic)''

Nas has enjoyed huge success this year thanks to his hit single 'Old Town Road', which broke records as the longest-running number one song on the Billboard charts, after spending 19 weeks at the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The star also made headlines when he came out as gay on World Pride Day in June, and recently spoke about his decision to open up about his sexuality.

He said: ''Just knowing it was something that I should have [already] done. But I was [previously] in a position where I had to worry about family and friends and how they would react. But in the past year, I'm on a new level, so it doesn't really matter, I guess.

''And, also just how it would be good for the youngins listening to me right now, who are going to have to go through stuff like this in the future, to know that it's all right.''

The 'Panini' musician, 20, has also recently suggested he's is in a relationship, but stayed coy on the details.

Asked if he is dating anyone, he replied: ''Somewhat.''