Lil Nas X has admitted he is ''somewhat'' in a relationship with a mystery man.
Lil Nas X is ''somewhat'' dating.
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker - who came out as gay earlier this year - has suggested he is in a relationship, but stayed coy on the details.
Asked if he is dating anyone, he replied: ''Somewhat.''
The 29-year-old singer admitted he had previously worried about how his loved ones would react to his sexuality but now he's on a ''new level'', other people's attitudes didn't ''matter'' any more.
Asked why he decided to speak out, he told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''Just knowing it was something that I should have [already] done.
''But I was [previously] in a position where I had to worry about family and friends and how they would react. But in the past year, I'm on a new level, so it doesn't really matter, I guess.''
And Nas - who admitted he only gave his father and sister a ''heads up'' about his sexuality a month before he came out publicly - hopes he can reassure other young people who are coming to terms with their own sexuality.
He added: ''And, also just how it would be good for the youngins listening to me right now, who are going to have to go through stuff like this in the future, to know that it's all right.''
The 'Panini' singer is amazed at how far his career has come in just a year, having spent months sleeping on the floor at his sister's house while trying to get his big break.
He said: ''Last year I was sleeping on my sister's floor promoting my music because I couldn't go back home because my parents would be like, 'You're out of school for music? What are you doing?
''It's understandable, but [I was] just promoting myself online, heavily.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Marlin is a clown fish with deep anxiety issues who lives alone with his sheltered...
"EDtv" doesn't pass on a single opportunity for a laugh. A lightsatire about an earnest...
A darkly comic, manifold double-cross, murder-for-insurance-moneymovie, "Goodbye Lover" invokes film noir by way of Hitchcockand...
Offering further proof that the folks at Pixar are ceaselessly, unflaggingly more clever and imaginative...