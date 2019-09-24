Lil Nas X is ''somewhat'' dating.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker - who came out as gay earlier this year - has suggested he is in a relationship, but stayed coy on the details.

Asked if he is dating anyone, he replied: ''Somewhat.''

The 29-year-old singer admitted he had previously worried about how his loved ones would react to his sexuality but now he's on a ''new level'', other people's attitudes didn't ''matter'' any more.

Asked why he decided to speak out, he told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''Just knowing it was something that I should have [already] done.

''But I was [previously] in a position where I had to worry about family and friends and how they would react. But in the past year, I'm on a new level, so it doesn't really matter, I guess.''

And Nas - who admitted he only gave his father and sister a ''heads up'' about his sexuality a month before he came out publicly - hopes he can reassure other young people who are coming to terms with their own sexuality.

He added: ''And, also just how it would be good for the youngins listening to me right now, who are going to have to go through stuff like this in the future, to know that it's all right.''

The 'Panini' singer is amazed at how far his career has come in just a year, having spent months sleeping on the floor at his sister's house while trying to get his big break.

He said: ''Last year I was sleeping on my sister's floor promoting my music because I couldn't go back home because my parents would be like, 'You're out of school for music? What are you doing?

''It's understandable, but [I was] just promoting myself online, heavily.''