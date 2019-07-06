Lil Nas X considered never revealing his sexuality.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker - who came out on social media this week - ultimately decided he didn't want to live his entire life ''not doing what he wants to do'' but admits there was a time where he thought he might never reveal his sexuality.

He said: ''It's something I was considering never doing, ever. But I don't wanna live my entire life - especially how I got to where I'm at - not doing what I wanna do.''

And the 20-year-old rapper insists he is not ''angry'' with people's reaction to the news but he hopes he is ''opening doors'' for more people, who might feel they have to hide their sexuality.

He told BBC Breakfast: ''I'm not angry ... because I understand how they want that reaction. So I'm just going to joke back with them. [I hope I am] opening doors for more people. [I hoped my fans] would feel comfortable but it's not really accepted in either the country [or] hip-hop communities.''

Lil Nas X - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - opened up about his sexuality and admitted some people may ''already know'', while other might not care.

The musician tweeted: ''Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure. (sic)''

He later shared the artwork for his debut EP '7' - which was released in April - and focused on the rainbow skyscrapers, adding: ''Deadass thought i made it obvious (sic)''

Lil Nas X also posted a screenshot of one fan's interpretation of 'C7osure', which simply reads: ''He gay. (sic)''