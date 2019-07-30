Lil Nas X is celebrating after 'Old Town Road' became the longest running number one on the Billboard chart.

The 20-year-old rapper penned a poignant post on his Instagram account after his hit song reached the milestone.

Punctuated with emojis, he wrote on the photo sharing site: ''on december 2nd i went into the studio & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD & put it out the exact same day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1 song of all time? NO!‼️

''but i am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me. this song has changed my life and the way i see the world around me in less than a year. thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. as i said before, it's just the beginning! (sic)''

And Lil Nas X also took the opportunity to detail how the song was made.

He added: ''last year in october, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube. i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats, trying to find the right one for me. when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it! my sister told me i had little time left before i had to leave her house after being there for months promoting my music online and not helping her out much. i was so upset! i used it as motivation for the song!

''i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner cowboy needing to run away from it all! I went out on my sister's back porch and listened to the beat OVER & OVER & OVER!! then it came to me!! in my best singing voice i sung ''YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD I'M GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE'' I LOVED IT ALREADY! i started to work on it EVERY SINGLE DAY. it needed to be funny, it needed to be catchy, it needed to be hip hop, it needed to be country, & it needed to be short!! (sic)''