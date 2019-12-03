Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' is Apple Music's most streamed song worldwide for 2019, whilst 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker Lewis Capaldi holds the title in the UK.
Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' is Apple Music's most streamed song worldwide for 2019.
The 20-year-old singer and rapper made history when his hit single - which features country star Billy Ray Cyrus - spent 19 consecutive weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and it has now been confirmed that so many people listened to the track, that it has topped the list of Apple Music's most streamed songs globally for 2019.
The list also features Post Malone and Swae Lee's track 'Sunflower' in second place, whilst Ariana Grande holds the third and fourth positions with 'Thank U, Next' and '7 Rings' respectively.
Billie Eilish rounds out the top five with 'bad guy', and the 17-year-old singer's album, 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', was named the most streamed album on the platform globally.
On the Apple Music UK streaming chart, Lil Nas X finished in second place, as he was beaten by 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker Lewis Capaldi.
In the list of the most streamed artists by genre on the Apple Music platform, Billie Eilish bagged the title in the alternative category, Ariana Grande won for pop, Drake won for hip-hop, Queen for rock, and BTS for K-Pop.
Meanwhile on Shazam - which is an app that can identify music, movies, and TV shows based on audio - Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' was the most-Shazamed song of the year globally, closely followed by Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved', and 'Dance Monkey' by Tones and I.
'Dance Monkey' was also the most-Shazamed song in a day, both for 2019 and of all time.
In the UK, the most-Shazamed song in a day was 'Sorry' by Joel Corry, which broke the record in July after it was used on reality show 'Love Island'.
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Watch the trailer for The Spy Next DoorJackie Chan's character is a good guy who's...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...
I have only one complaint about the latest of David Lynch's B-movie noir flicks for...