Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are to record another original song together.

The 20-year-old singer is open to the often-requested idea of him remixing the country crooner's classic 1992 hit 'Achy Breaky Heart' but admitted they are first planning to do something else to build on the success of 'Old Town Road.

Asked about the remix possibility, he said: ''I've been getting that a lot. I'm down. But we're going to make something original, I think, next.''

Billy Ray added: ''I didn't think anything would be at the top like that. But ['Old Town Road'] has been a wild ride.''

The pair scooped Musical Event of the Year for 'Old Town Road' at the Country Music Awards (CMAs) on Wednesday (13.11.19) and were delighted the song - which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks - had such a positive response from fans.

Billy Ray said: ''We hold this in our hand. There's really not anything we need to say.

''This song is about the fans and the people that love the song. It wasn't really about people that had other opinions. It was for the fans. It wasn't for the critics.

''It was a song that people sang, they danced, it was something that people could find in common with each other, and it's been quite a ride to be a part of this phenomenon.''

Nas agreed: ''I'm with him on that one.

I just want to say these performances have been amazing and just -- I've been getting goosebumps all night.''

The 58-year-old singer admitted he's grown so close to Nas, he feels like the rapper has become a ''son'' to him.

He gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I love this guy. He's a good guy, he's a good man, and also, he's a genius. He's a thinker. He wasn't thinking inside the box, outside the box, he was thinking like there is no box, and that's what I say to all the dreamers, anyone who has a dream.

''You live life, don't try to fit into what's the norm. You go outside, just be original. And that's what this guy is, he's an original.

''I'm so proud of him. He's like my adopted son, if not my real son. I love him so much, and he's just a great human being. I love being around him, being in the crowd, seeing how people gravitate to him and smile.

''He's got an electricity and a charisma that's contagious.''