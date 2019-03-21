Lighthouse Family are to release their first single for 16 years.

The British duo, Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker, will drop their new tune, 'My Salvation', on Thursday (21.03.19), and they are ''so excited'' about their new material.

A post on their official Twitter account reads: ''We are so excited to announce that we'll be releasing a new single 'My Salvation'! It'll be premiered on @BBCRadio2 tomorrow with @RealKenBruce at 11am. Please join us to experience the next chapter together! Big love x (sic)''

The pair will drop a new album 'Blue Sky In Your Head' on May 3rd.

Tunde said: ''People need a bit of hope.

''A little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, to reassure you that it will still turn out OK, even if it doesn't seem like it.''

The singer admitted 'My Salvation' is about the ''state of the way things are at the moment''.

He is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: ''There seems to be one bad thing after another. Everybody's finding their own safe haven.''

The group's last single was 2003 track 'I Could Have Loved You' from their 2002 'Greatest Hits' album, but the song failed to chart.

Afterwards, the pair went their separate ways but have reunited to tour.

They had previously achieved some success with singles 'High' and 'Lifted', which both reached highs of number four in the UK charts, as well as their debut album 'Ocean Drive', which charted at number three and went platinum six times.

In 2011, Paul admitted the pair had been talking about a potential reunion and had ''pockets full of songs''.