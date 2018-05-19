Liam Payne says One Direction's solo careers are just a warm up for an epic reunion.

Liam and bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson's hiatus officially began in 2016 and although there are no plans in place for the band to reunite in the near future, Liam has asked fans to be patient and promised the wait will be worth it.

He also appeared to hint that Zayn Malik, who quit the band before the hiatus, will be back.

According to CheriamNews, the singer told German radio show Energy: ''It suddenly struck me today that actually what we're doing right now is going to make this bigger, because we can do five concerts in one concert at a time it's going to be the most amazing thing ever!

'So I think everyone who's not enjoying the One Direction break at the moment, just know that this is like a super important time for us to be able to give you the best show ever. This is like the warm up stage - that's what it feels like to me anyway.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently confirmed that his debut solo album will be released on September q4.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has already collaborated with J Balvin, Quavo and Zedd so far, but teased there will be more artists featured on his album.

He said: ''I've got a good mix of beautiful people on my album, which is amazing.''

And Steve Mac, who has been working on Liam's record, previously promised it will feature ''hit after hit''.

The 'Shape of You' co-writer - who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Little Mix, as well as One Direction - said: ''I've heard a lot of his stuff and I think it's going to be a great album.

''I wouldn't say it's a body of work that will flow, but what I like is that it's going to be hit to hit to hit. And in my world, those are the best albums.''