Cheryl advises Liam Payne about what he should wear.

The 33-year-old pop star - who gave birth to their son Bear in March - offers style tips to her boyfriend and helps Liam to look as sharp as possible each time he heads out the door.

Liam explained: ''I'm not gonna lie, she makes all my outfits for wherever I go.

''I buy nice clothes. I know what I wanna buy, but I don't know how to wear them. So she's like, 'You need to put this and this together'.''

Liam was in London on Tuesday night (06.06.17) to present James Corden with the Man of the Year prize at the Glamour Awards.

And Liam revealed Cheryl was responsible for him wearing a dapper-looking suit at the awards bash.

The 23-year-old singer told the Daily Star newspaper: ''She made me a load of outfits then took pictures and said, 'Wear this today'. It's hilarious - in-house stylist.''

Liam's confession comes shortly after he ruled out a duet with his girlfriend.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker said that if he and Cheryl appeared together on the same track, they risked making something ''cheesy'', like Peter Andre and Katie Price's much-maligned version of 'A Whole New World' in 2006.

Liam said: ''I think sometimes those things can go a bit cheesy. We're not going to do the Katie Price and Peter Andre.

''She wouldn't have me anyway. She'd kick me off. I'm lucky to be here still.''

Meanwhile, Liam also revealed the couple have already held discussions about having another child.

Asked about the prospect, he said: ''We have spoken about this. We will see what happens ... We are in a routine now and loving life. We sit round with Bear, watch old films like 'Ritchie Rich' and 'Stand By Me', have a laugh.''