Liam Payne can remember ''every minute'' of his son's birth.

The 'Familiar' singer has never felt more ''proud'' than when girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy gave birth to their son Bear in March 2017 and it's something that will stay with him forever.

He told Popbuzz: ''Seeing the birth of your child is the most proud moment you can ever have.

''It's also the craziest and like mixed emotions you'll ever feel.

''It was insane but you can just remember every minute of it.

''There's a lot of things that are kind of blurry but that one's like straight in there.

''And then you can just remember being in the waiting room afterwards just holding him feeding him a little milk after he's just been born.''

The 24-year-old singer also claimed his son is so ''massive'' he's not yet been able to learn to walk.

He said: ''He's massive now... where's my baby gone?

''Everyone comes over and is like: 'Your child's massive.'

''I don't know what we feed him, I don't know what she's doing.

''He's not walking because when kids are bigger they struggle to get their core balance quicker because he's so tall he's like lanky and he gets really frustrated.''

Despite his young age, the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker admitted his son is already a music critic.

He said: ''We sing to him all the time, we both sing to him, but if you sing to him he gets really emotional.

''It was the weirdest thing you've ever seen. I wanted to try it this morning but they were like, 'No! Don't make him cry!' I didn't want him to cry.

''But I've never seen anything like it. I just wanted to see what it's about. It gets to him. When you tell him off the same thing happens.

''I played him my new single and he went rigid and bouncing really fast and throwing his hand in the air.

''It was like he was twerking on the table. Like, baby twerking in his nappy.''