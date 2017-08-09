Liam Payne would like to team up on a song with his ex-bandmate Zayn Malik.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker says he and the 24-year-old hunk - who departed One Direction in March 2015 - have the closest sound when asked who out of the of the boyband, which is also comprised of Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, he'd most like to work with.

Liam even has an idea for a music video for their future track that is the pair running around with cute dogs.

Speaking in a video interview with BuzzFeed, in which he got to cuddle cute pooches, Liam said: ''I think I would collaborate with Zayn because we do really similar types of music.

''And I would like our music video to be right here with these puppies, because this is too much fun right now.''

The 23-year-old heartthrob - who has four-month-old son Bear with his girlfriend Cheryl - also shared that his debut solo album has a few love ballads on there.

Asked if there is a mix of genres, Liam said: ''Yes, there are sections of the album that are quite like 'Strip That Down', but there's parts of it that are - there's some ballads, there;s some hip-hop songs, there's some dance music.

''So I think there's a really varied mix of different things that we have.''

Liam's willingness to work with Zayn comes after Simon Cowell said the 'PillowTalk' hitmaker would ''100 percent'' reunite with One Direction.

The 57-year-old music mogul guided the British boyband to the top of the industry and, even though they are currently on a hiatus, Simon believes that the original line-up could reunite further down the line.

He recently explained: ''You know, it's fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group.''

There are currently no concrete plans in place for the boys - Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn, who quit the band in March 2015 - to reform.

But Simon would support the group if they decided to reunite as One Direction.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I always believe that you don't make rules, you break the rules. So there's nothing to stop them, if they want to, getting together for a tour, for an album.

''I made it absolutely clear, obviously, 'We're in'.''