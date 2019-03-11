Liam Howlett has thanked fans for their tributes following Keith Flint's death.

The Prodigy member shared a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking the group's fans for their kind words, and revealing their messages have kept them going after the band's frontman Keith took his own life at the age of 49 earlier this week.

Sharing a picture of a memorial to the late singer in East London, the band's official Instagram account wrote: ''Thankyou people for all the tributes, they have really touched us and kept us going this week ,, This one is @ellwoodleo , brick lane London Town.

''Massive respect Liam H #theprodigy (sic)''

The singer's death was revealed as hanging after his body was discovered at his home in Essex on March 4, and an inquest into the cause of his passing was opened then adjourned on Monday (11.03.19).

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe revealed Keith's provisional cause of death in the two-minute hearing.

She added: ''Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.''

Liam, 47, previously told fans his friend had taken his own life.

He wrote on Instagram: ''The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

I'm shell shocked , f**kin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy .''

The 'Breathe' group - which also includes Maxim Reality - hailed Keith as a ''true pioneer'' and a ''legend'' in a tribute post on Twitter.

They wrote: ''It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.''