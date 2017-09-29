Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel for charging up to $350 for a ticket to see High Flying Birds in America.

The 44-year-old rocker has been feuding with his older brother ever since their band Oasis split in 2009, and in his latest Twitter rant, Liam slammed the star for placing the hefty price tag on an ''enhanced experience'' VIP ticket for the dates on his upcoming North American tour.

Liam tweeted: ''350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a **** when will it all stop as you were LG x (sic)''

In a second tweet, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker branded Noel's band High Flying Birds as ''Beady lite'', after former Oasis members Chris Sharrock and Gem Archer - who formed Beady Eye with Liam after the break-up of the 'Wonderwall' rockers - recently joined the line-up.

He wrote: ''3 hundred and 50 f***ing dollars to go see Beady lite you lot need your heads testing as you were LG x (sic)''

Beady Eye released two albums, 'Different Gear, Still Speeding' in 2011 and 'BE' in 2013, before Liam announced their split in 2014.

The tweets come just days after Liam previously hit out at his 50-year-old sibling for claiming his upcoming third record 'Who Built The Moon?' is ''psychedelic'', as he compared it to ''vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab''.

The 'For What It's Worth' singer also said that Noel will need more than his pals Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to make an ''out there'' record.

In a series of tweets, Liam wrote: ''Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x ... It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG (sic)''

Weller plays the organ on 'Holy Mountain and guitarist Marr has recorded guitars and harmonicas on 'If Love Is The Law' on the LP.