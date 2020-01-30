Lexy Panterra wants people to stop linking her to Brooklyn Beckham.

The 30-year-old singer previously romanced the 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham in 2018, before being pictured with him again late last year, but has now said she's tired of people asking her about the aspiring photographer.

Lexy claims Brooklyn has ''dated 10 other girls'' since calling off his romance with her, so she no longer wants her name attached to him.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''Oh my God, I keep getting all these updates [regarding] Brooklyn Beckham because we used to talk. And I'm like, just take my name out of it! He's dated 10 other girls after me.

''I don't need my name in this anymore. I'm at the bottom. Like, just shove me out of it. So I get these updates, right? And that's emotional in a way ... It's like, I get these updates and it's like, 'Why am I getting these?' ''

The singer's comments come after she said in January last year that she was ''ignoring'' Brooklyn's attempts to get back in contact with her.

She said at the time: ''There's a zero chance of us getting back together or talking. He tried to reach out to me but I'm pretty much ignoring it.''

Lexy also revealed she ''just walked away'' from the relationship - which lasted just two months after the pair were first linked in May 2018 - because she found their long distance romance to be a struggle.

When asked how things ended between her and Brooklyn, she explained: ''Just walked away. It was a long distance thing and it wasn't working out. He's really young and obviously I realised that. So it just didn't work.''

Following his romance with Lexy, Brooklyn was linked to model Hana Cross, but the pair reportedly split in August 2019 after nine months together.

A source said of their split: ''Brooklyn Beckham and his model girlfriend have split. After nine months together, the young lovers have decided to call it a day.''