Lewis Capaldi's Tinder profile is just as hilarious as his Twitter feed.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker - whose jokes have inspired an endless stream of memes online - is on the dating app and revealed some of the key parts of his bio, which he quipped is ''f***ing tremendous'', including the fact he was a ''BRITs Critics' Choice Awards nominee''.

According to the Metro newspaper, he laughed: ''My Tinder bio is f***ing tremendous ... it's 'BRITs Critics' Choice nominee'.

''I have one dog and I'm very good at fighting, so those are two key things people look for in a potential mate.

''He's 17 years old. He's blind in one eye. But I love him.''

The 22-year-old Glaswegian previously admitted he's not had much luck on Tinder.

He said: ''It's a barren experience for me, man. I'm not very successful at all.''

Whilst he's not much had success on dating apps, Lewis has caught the attention of fellow Scot Susan Boyle, 58, who has wished him well with his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent', which went to number one, and asked the 'Grace' singer to get in touch with her to form a supergroup.

She tweeted: ''Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on your first UK Number 1 album. Welcome to the club! Now how about that Scottish super group you mentioned?''

In a Twitter video, the 'Britain's Got Talent' star said: ''Hi, Susan Boyle here. Some of you might know me from that hashtag - what a party that was.

''Right Mr Capaldi, less of your peely-wally. Let's discuss that supergroup. Come on over.

''All the best to you, and your new album, I hope it does really well.

''There's something in the West Lothian water here, isn't there?''

However, Lewis is yet to respond to Susan's plea.

Meanwhile, Lewis has joked that his Glastonbury set on The Other Stage could be ''the end of his career''.

Alongside a series of pictures, including ones holding a giant teddy bear, he wrote on Instagram: ''I'M PLAYING GLASTONBURY Saturday at 4pm on the Other Stage if you want to see me bottle it and end my career x (sic)''