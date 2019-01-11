Rising singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi says he would be brave enough to tell Kanye West to ''release new music and tweet less''.
Lewis Capaldi would tell Kanye West to ''release new music and tweet less''.
The rising 22-year-old Scottish star was asked what the first thing he would say to the 41-year-old rapper would be, and he says he'd offer the outspoken star the advice to leave his controversial thoughts off Twitter and focus on writing new music - despite the rapper producing five albums in 2018.
The 'Grace' hitmaker, who is clearly a huge fan of the 'Stronger' hitmaker's music, told the new issue of GQ Magazine he would tell Kanye: ''Can you release more music and tweet less please?''
The 'Gold Digger' rapper often takes to the micro-blogging to leave his brand dumps on politics, hip-hop and the odd beef with his rivals, including most recently Drake.
Meanwhile, Lewis also revealed that the first song he penned featured a line about Robbie Williams going ''insane'' after speaking about UFOs.
He shared: ''It was called ''The Show Must Go On'' and it was basically me as an 11-year-old trying to comment on stuff like the credit crunch. It was awful. I still remember it in it's entirety to this day, one of the lines was 'The economy is going down the drain and Robbie Williams has gone insane.' I think it was because he was going on about UFOs at the time. Very, very bad.''
The BRITS Critics' Choice nominee also admitted that it wasn't until his sold-out show in Glasgow at King Tuts, two years ago, that he realised he'd made it.
He told the publication: ''I think when I sold out King Tuts in Glasgow in January of 2017. It was me just being like, 'Either these people all have horrible taste in music or I must be OK.' That's still up for debate I suppose.''
And Lewis spent his first paycheque for music in the pub he played at.
He said: ''When I was like 17 or 18 and didn't really have anything I needed to buy, we would do these pub gigs for some cash and would usually just spend our wage back in the pub immediately after.''
Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman.
With her new EP 'Human' set to be released on January 18th 2019 via her own label, Dodie unveils a video for the track 'If I'm Being Honest'.
He dropped his number one fourth album 'Championships' back in November, and now he's arrived with a video for his song 'Intro' .
'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
On Friday, avant-garde group The Pere Ubu Moon Unit, which was founded back in 1975 in Cleveland by David Thomas, took to the stage of the Ramsgate...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...