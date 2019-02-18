Lewis Capaldi plans on getting seriously drunk to celebrate his BRITs Critics' Choice nomination at the awards show on Wednesday (20.02.19).
Lewis Capaldi plans on getting very drunk at the BRITs.
The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has vowed to get out of his face at the awards ceremony on Wednesday (20.02.19), to celebrate being nominated for the prestigious BRITs Critics' Choice accolade this year, which went to 'Play God' singer Sam Fender.
Lewis admitted he could end up having an awkward encounter if he meets one of his idols at the bash at The O2 in London after a few boozy beverages.
He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I plan to get s***faced yeah, I'll be getting p***ed no matter, I'll be p***ed.
''But I'll get p***ed in Europe all the time and no-one bats any eyelid, who knows who I'll run into though at the BRITs.
''I should take it easy, but that won't happen, I'll get turned up for sure if I am being honest.
''I mean it's been good man, I've gotten further than I thought I would get, when I signed my record deal last year I thought I would have been dropped by now so this is all a huge bonus.''
The 22-year-old Scottish star also quipped that he's going to use the press shot of Sam and fellow nominee Mahalia on his dating profile, whilst he admitted that he finds it unreal that he was shortlisted alongside both stars.
He laughed: ''I use the press shots and everything, the one with me Sam and Mahalia, I'll be using that one.
''I don't think I deserve to be mentioned in the breath as Sam and Mahalia but I'll milk it for all its worth until people tell me otherwise.
''For the next year I am making people call me BRITS Critics' Choice Lewis Capaldi whether they like it or not - that's my title.''
Meanwhile, Lewis has just announced his debut solo LP 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent', which is out on Virgin EMI on May 17.
The 'Grace' hitmaker is also set to tour the UK and Ireland, including a stop at London's O2 Academy Brixton on November 29.
