Lewis Capaldi almost didn't end up finishing his chart-dominating single 'Someone You Loved'.

The 22-year-old Scottish star has admitted the hit song - which has spent seven weeks at number one in The Official UK Chart - which he penned about a teenage romance - was a last minute addition to his upcoming debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent', and he has confessed he couldn't be ''bothered'' finishing it at first, because he didn't want to write another heartbreak song.

Asked if he knew he had a potential chart-topper on his hands with 'Someone You Loved', Lewis told OfficialCharts.com: ''No. Not at all. I never thought there would be a major breakthrough song.

''Even when 'Grace' went Top 40, I was like 'right, job done. Let's move onto the album'. I just thought I'd put it on an album and see how it does.

''I started writing the melodies like six months before I finished it.

''Then I was like 'I won't finish this, the album is finished anyway.

''I can't be bothered writing another song about a relationship I had when I was 19-years-old. F**k this.'''

The humble singer/songwriter also teased that fans can expect his record - which is released on May 17 - to be ''jam-packed with big, sexy sad-bangers'', but there is also an ''upbeat'' number in the form of 'Hollywood', which he can't wait for the world to hear.

He said: ''I'm excited for everyone to hear a song called 'Hollywood'.

''It's upbeat and people haven't heard an upbeat song from me before. There's a ballad on there called 'One' that I'm quite excited about.

''That's actually a love song as opposed to all these depressing, heartbreak songs I've been doing for a long time.

''There's a song called 'Baby' as well which is pretty good. You know what, it's f**king jam-packed with big, sexy sad-bangers.''