Lewis Capaldi has announced that his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' will be released on May 17 and he is nervous about what the reception to it will be.
Lewis Capaldi hopes people don't think his debut album is ''s**t''.
The 22-year-old musician is going to drop his LP 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' on May 17 and although he thinks it is ''pretty f***ing good'' he is nervous about what the reception will be.
Lewis said: ''I'm absolutely buzzing to finally be able to announce my debut album. I never thought I'd get to the point where I'd be able to release a proper album and I absolutely never thought that when I did, I would give it a name as stupid I have, but here we are.
''Everyone always tells you about how amazing recording their first album was and how they'll always look back on the 'process' with fond memories. I will look back on it as an extremely stressful time that somehow also managed to be extremely boring.
''The actual process of building the songs up I loved, but recording the same guitar parts over and over again to get them right and going back on mixes for weeks, I did not.
''I hope people don't think it's s**. I mean don't get me wrong there will be one or two stinkers on there, but I'm only human and we all make mistakes, but as a whole I think it's pretty f***ing good.''
The 'Someone You Love' hitmaker is even prepared for his album to bomb and if it does he'll just have to dust himself off and try again.
He added: ''I'm excited for it to be released and have people finally be able to hear a full body of work from me for the first time. Should it bomb completely or receive an absolute critical lambasting, don't worry, it's just my life's work up until this point...''
