'Someone You Loved' singer Lewis Capaldi has convinced his distant relative Peter Capaldi to star in his latest music video.
Lewis Capaldi convinced his distant relative Peter Capaldi to star in his new music video.
The 22-year-old singer's promo clip for 'Someone You Loved' - which has been made in partnership with organ donation charity Live Life Give Life - was released on Friday (08.02.19) and features the former 'Doctor Who' actor.
As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper, Lewis said: ''It was a massive honour.''
The distant cousins have only met once before, but it seems the star was happy to help out a member of his family for the charity project.
Lewis was grateful, and added: ''[I wanted to] try to take the opportunity to raise awareness for something that I thought was deserving.''
The pair met for the first time almost a year ago, when Peter came to see his show at the Scala in London.
Lewis said at the time: ''My dad and my aunties told me we were related to Peter a while ago, I think he's my dad's second cousin.
''Whenever he came on the TV they'd always say 'You're related to Malcolm Tucker' or 'you're related to Doctor Who.'
''None of us had met him though so when my agent mentioned he'd been in touch asking about coming to my show in London I said 'yes, of course!' He came backstage afterwards to say hello and we had a great chat.
''We talked a bit about the family connection and he said he really liked the music, so that was really nice of him. He's a really cool guy. It's a big inspiration to have someone who's so successful in the family.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
Today (marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Green Day's third album and major label debut Dookie.
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man drop the official video for their new song 'Giant'. The single has already reached number 5 in the UK.
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Paddington is a bear who has lived with his Aunt Lucy in Peru since he...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...
'The Fifth Estate' stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Linney, Daniel Bruhl and Stanley Tucci along with...
When Julian Assange began to leak damaging governmental information online through WikiLeaks, he was praised...
Starting as a clever Contagion-style investigative thriller, this fiercely paced apocalyptic adventure begins to fall...
Frankly, it's a stroke of genius to play a tense political thriller as if it's...
Watch the trailer for In The LoopSimon Foster is a British politician who is an...