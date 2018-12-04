Lewis Capaldi has admitted he doesn't always reply to fans on Tinder because he doesn't like being recognised on the dating app.
Lewis Capaldi doesn't reply to fans on Tinder.
The 22-year-old star has admitted he ''sometimes'' gets recognised on the dating app, and while he doesn't always like that he's hoping his nomination for the BRITs Critics' Choice Award will lead to more attention.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''Sometimes people recognise me but I just don't reply to those people.
''If someone sends me a song lyric, I'm not going to go 'Cool man'. My Tinder bio now just says I have one dog and I'm very good at fighting. I think that's all you need to know in a potential partner.''
His comments on love come after Lewis admitted he was ''honoured'' to be in the running for the prestigious prize.
He added: ''Absolutely honored to have been shortlisted for this year's BRITs Critics' Choice award alongside two unreal artists.
''Genuinely cannot believe I'm being included in something like this and do not think I've done enough to be deserving of it!
''That being said, from here on in I will insist that those around me, including my mother and father, refer to me only as 'BRITS Critics' Choice Award Nominee, Lewis Capaldi.' ''
Meanwhile, Lewis previously reflected on his time on the road with Niall Horan and revealed the main lesson he took away from the former One Direction star was the importance of staying grounded.
He said: ''Just the fact, he's so nice, do you know what I mean? The way someone who's that successful and had done massive things on his own and with One Direction, to still be as humble as he is and as sound as he is is a big thing for me.
''You might get big and become an asshole and there is no reason for it. He's one of the biggest pop singers in the world and you can just sit with him in the pub.
''The way he treats people around him, no matter who they are, it's all the same soundness. That's all I took away from it.''
