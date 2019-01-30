Lewis Capaldi has been named the winner of MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2019.

The 'Grace' hitmaker saw off the likes of Sam Fender - who he lost out to for this year's BRITs Critics' Choice Award - Grace Carter, Mahalia and Jade Bird in the fierce competition, which sees the artists do everything they can to be crowned the winner.

However, after the 22-year-old Scottish singer and finalist Loski promised to drop new music and announced meet and greets with their fans, Lewis pulled out the big guns, by doing an Instagram Live with his close pal Niall Horan for the final PUSH.

Lewis said: ''Absolutely honoured to be the MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch winner this year! To be nominated alongside so many other amazing people is a privilege and I can't wait to see what the year has in store for everyone. Cheers, to everyone who voted and it's nice to be MTV's One to Watch and not the FBI's.''

The 'Someone You Loved' singer follows in the footsteps of the likes of previous MTV Brand New recipients Mabel, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie and Krept & Konan, all of whom have gone on to be things.

Grime star Loski - whose real name is Drilloski Loose - previously commented on being chosen for the shortlist by MTV officials and music industry folk: ''Love to MTV for including me in their Top 10 MTV Push: Ones to Watch for 2019, thanks for all the support.''

Dermot Kennedy, Col3trane, Glowie and Young T & Bugsy were also selected.