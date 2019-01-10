Lewis Capaldi completes the line-up for 2019's Stand Up For Cancer at Union Chapel charity gig.

The 'Grace' hitmaker - who was shortlisted for the BRITs Critics' Choice Award this year - will perform alongside headliner Ed Harcourt, Editors frontman Tom Smith - who will be playing a stripped down solo set - She Drew The Gun (solo acoustic performance), The Modern Strangers and Sam Johnson at the intimate show at the iconic venue in Islington on January 31.

All profits made from the evening will go to Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, to which funds ground-breaking research to save lives.

The likes of Laura Mvula and Jamie Lawson have previously played the annual fundraising concert.

The gig comes at an exciting time for the 22-year-old Scottish star, who has supported the likes of Sam Smith and Niall Horan, as he's about to embark on his biggest headline tour to date, which includes a stop at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 9.

Meanwhile, he recently hinted at a collaborate with 'Slow Hands' hitmaker Niall.

The latter is currently in ''writing mode'' in the studio working on songs for his follow-up to his debut solo LP 'Flicker', and the pair have been complimenting one another on Twitter of late, suggesting they've been spending some time together.

Lewis tweeted last month: ''Niall Horan has the best smelling hair I've ever come across in my life.''

Whilst the One Direction star recently tipped Lewis to win the 2019 BRITs Critics' Choice Award, which went to Sam Fender.

He joked: ''If @LewisCapaldi doesn't win the Brits critics choice award , I give up ! But at the same time if he gets anymore famous he won't talk to us anymore.''

Lewis supported the Irish hunk in Glasgow, Scotland, in the summer, and previously gushed about how down to the earth the 25-year-old star is.

He said: ''Just the fact, he's so nice, do you know what I mean?.

''The way someone who's that successful and had done massive things on his own and with One Direction, to still be as humble as he is and as sound as he is is a big thing for me.

''You might get big and become an a**hole and there is no reason for it. He's one of the biggest pop singers in the world and you can just sit with him in the pub. The way he treats people around him, no matter who they are, it's all the same soundness. That's all I took away from it.''

Tickets for Stand Up To Cancer at Union Chapel are priced at £25 plus a booking fee from myticket.co.uk/gigs/stand-up-to-cancer-london-2019-01-31-18-00