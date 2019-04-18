Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK arena tour alongside an initiative supporting fans suffering from mental health issues.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter will embark on a run of concerts at major venues in March 2020 - including a night at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley - making him one of the first artists in history to announce arena shows before the release of a debut album.

As well as his tour, the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has announced LIVELIVE, which aims to help those who experience any form of anxiety or emotional difficulties and have concerns about attending concerts.

The initiative will help fans by providing a team at each venue who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other concerns they may have, and the 'Bruises' singer hopes the service will ''support'' and help them ''feel comfortable'' attending his gigs.

He said: ''I always get tonnes of messages from people online who have said they want to come to my shows but can't because they're struggling massively with anxiety or are just generally afraid they will have a panic attack during the show.

''I really wanted to put something in place to help those people feel comfortable and offer them support to allow them to experience the shows.

''I hate to feel that anyone's anxiety is making them miss out on anything they want to do and LIVELIVE is my attempt at helping make these shows enjoyable for as many of those people who have been supporting this journey for me!''

All proceeds from a compulsory 50p extra charge at checkout for each ticket sale goes solely towards the initiative and tickets go on general sale on April 26 at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk.

The 'Grace' hitmaker's debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' is released on May 17.

Lewis' tour dates are as follows:

March 2, Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 3, Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 5, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

March 8, Dublin, 3Arena

March 11, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 12, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley