Lewis Capaladi admitted he hates performing on TV ahead of his BRIT Awards set.

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' hitmaker admitted he was feeling really ''nervous'' ahead of his performance at the prestigious ceremony at The O2 this evening (18.02.20).

Speaking on the red carpet, he told Clara Amfo: ''I wish I wasn't performing. I hate performing on TV. I get very, very, very nervous.

''We will see how I will get on. Try and get through it as quick as you can.''

Lewis also jokingly called his pal Sam Fender Voldermort from 'Harry Potter' after he beat him to the Critics' Choice award in 2019.

He quipped: ''I am sour (jokes).

''He is the Voldermort of my life.

''If I catch that man's eye, there will be fireworks. Angry fireworks. We will come to blows I am sure.

''If you see Sam, I am looking for him.''

Sam had earlier predicted his pal Lewis Capaldi will ''clear up'' at the ceremony.

The 'Play God' hitmaker admitted he is ''very proud'' of the 'Someone You Loved You' hitmaker and is not ''bitter'' at all by his five nominations.

Speaking to TikTok's Yasmin Evans on the red carpet, Sam said: ''Lewis is going to win the lot tonight, he's going to clear up this year.

''I'm very proud - I love him to bits.

''I'm not bitter at all.''

The Scottish pop superstar will go head-to-head with Sam in the New Artist category this evening.

Lewis is also up for British Album for 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', British Single for 'Someone You Loved' and British Male Solo Artist.

Sam admitted he won't be hitting the booze to celebrate with Lewis at tonight's bash as he has a gig in Newcastle on Wednesday night (19.02.20).

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' musician said: ''He text us earlier, [asking] if I am getting smashed. It's a school night for me.

''I've got to be good. I will have a couple of Beck's Blue or something like that.''