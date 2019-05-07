Lewis Capaldi has added two extra dates to his major 2020 UK and Ireland tour due to demand.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker will now play a second night at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 13, and TECA in Aberdeen on March 15.

The Scottish singer - who has also announced a US run in September and October, and a big outdoor show at Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, on August 6 - is ''buzzing'' for the gigs.

Announcing the new shows on Instagram, Lewis wrote: ''NEW SHOWS UK America & Germany ! v excited to announce a load more shows (swipe left)... another date at Wembley Arena in London, a huge show at Aberdeen's new Arena! + a massive tour of America at the end of the year + a massive outdoor show at Stadtpark in Hamburg!! PRE-SALE starts on Weds 9AM (UK), 10AM (USA local) & Thurs @ 9AM (Germany)! Pre-order any version of the album before 5PM today to get a pre-sale code! Can't believe these shows are happening, am so so buzzing! tag ya pals, who is coming? xox (sic)''

The 'Grace' singer is one of few artists to play an arena tour before releasing a debut album.

Alongside his UK shows, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter is launching an initiative supporting fans suffering from mental health issues.

LIVELIVE aims to help those who experience any form of anxiety or emotional difficulties and have concerns about attending concerts.

The initiative will help fans by providing a team at each venue who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other concerns they may have, and the 'Bruises' singer hopes the service will ''support'' and help them ''feel comfortable'' attending his gigs.

He said: ''I always get tonnes of messages from people online who have said they want to come to my shows but can't because they're struggling massively with anxiety or are just generally afraid they will have a panic attack during the show.

''I really wanted to put something in place to help those people feel comfortable and offer them support to allow them to experience the shows.

''I hate to feel that anyone's anxiety is making them miss out on anything they want to do and LIVELIVE is my attempt at helping make these shows enjoyable for as many of those people who have been supporting this journey for me!''

All proceeds from a compulsory 50p extra charge at checkout for each ticket sale goes solely towards the initiative.

Lewis' debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' is released on May 17.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale on May 10 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/artist/lewis-capaldi-tickets

Lewis' updated 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

March 2, Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 3, Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 5, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

March 8, Dublin, 3Arena

March 11, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 12, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

March 13, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

March 15, Aberdeen, TECA