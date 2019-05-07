Lewis Capaldi has added another date at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley and a show in Aberdeen after tickets sold out for his 2020 tour of the UK and Ireland.
Lewis Capaldi has added two extra dates to his major 2020 UK and Ireland tour due to demand.
The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker will now play a second night at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 13, and TECA in Aberdeen on March 15.
The Scottish singer - who has also announced a US run in September and October, and a big outdoor show at Stadtpark in Hamburg, Germany, on August 6 - is ''buzzing'' for the gigs.
Announcing the new shows on Instagram, Lewis wrote: ''NEW SHOWS UK America & Germany ! v excited to announce a load more shows (swipe left)... another date at Wembley Arena in London, a huge show at Aberdeen's new Arena! + a massive tour of America at the end of the year + a massive outdoor show at Stadtpark in Hamburg!! PRE-SALE starts on Weds 9AM (UK), 10AM (USA local) & Thurs @ 9AM (Germany)! Pre-order any version of the album before 5PM today to get a pre-sale code! Can't believe these shows are happening, am so so buzzing! tag ya pals, who is coming? xox (sic)''
The 'Grace' singer is one of few artists to play an arena tour before releasing a debut album.
Alongside his UK shows, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter is launching an initiative supporting fans suffering from mental health issues.
LIVELIVE aims to help those who experience any form of anxiety or emotional difficulties and have concerns about attending concerts.
The initiative will help fans by providing a team at each venue who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other concerns they may have, and the 'Bruises' singer hopes the service will ''support'' and help them ''feel comfortable'' attending his gigs.
He said: ''I always get tonnes of messages from people online who have said they want to come to my shows but can't because they're struggling massively with anxiety or are just generally afraid they will have a panic attack during the show.
''I really wanted to put something in place to help those people feel comfortable and offer them support to allow them to experience the shows.
''I hate to feel that anyone's anxiety is making them miss out on anything they want to do and LIVELIVE is my attempt at helping make these shows enjoyable for as many of those people who have been supporting this journey for me!''
All proceeds from a compulsory 50p extra charge at checkout for each ticket sale goes solely towards the initiative.
Lewis' debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' is released on May 17.
Tickets for the new shows go on general sale on May 10 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/artist/lewis-capaldi-tickets
Lewis' updated 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates are:
March 2, Manchester, O2 Apollo
March 3, Manchester, O2 Apollo
March 5, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
March 8, Dublin, 3Arena
March 11, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
March 12, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley
March 13, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley
March 15, Aberdeen, TECA
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.