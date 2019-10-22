Levi Strauss & Co. have teamed up with 'Star Wars' for a new collection.

The clothing company - known best for its Levi's denim jeans - are collaborating with the team behind the science fiction franchise on a collection, which will pay homage to some of the most iconic characters and phrases from the movies.

Jonathan Cheung, senior vice president of design innovation at Levi's, said: ''Essentially it's kind of T-shirts and jeans, which is the Levi's uniform. I'm always looking for shared history and our design time is always looking for meaning. We want to do something that's more than just logos on a T-shirt. So any kind of backstory or relationship that we can find ... it provides a subliminal backdrop, inspiration and a ground of authenticity to the creative process ... It's such a mix of incredible gratitude and the awareness that we are building another slice of culture both for the Levi's archive and our legacy and the Star Wars legacy as well. It becomes part of the extended Star Wars family so I think it's a very, very special thing. I feel like it's creating history, a moment in pop culture. We always want to go in as fans. We want people to feel the love and the excitement and the exhilaration and the pinch-yourself specialness that we genuinely feel. We feel that if we go in with that, some of that will come out in the end. And I certainly believe that has.''

One of the most iconic pieces is a pair of denim jeans with the famous 'May the Force Be with You' quote stitched on in black and yellow.

Cheung added: ''It is such a universal uplifting phrase, you know? It's the kind of thing you might tell yourself or your children before you face a particular challenge.''

The new Star Wars x Levi's collection will go on sale on November 1.