LeToya Luckett-Walker is pregnant.

The former Destiny's Child singer and her husband Tommicus Walker - who already have 14-month-old Gianna together - revealed on Instagram on Thursday (19.03.20) that they are expecting their second child and thanked God for ''blessing'' them with another baby.

LeToya shared a photo of her growing bump and wrote: ''Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.''

Her husband commented: ''Told y'all we were going back/back...thank you God [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)''

Tommicus - who also has daughter Madison from a previous relationship - shared his own Instagram post announcing the happy news.

He wrote: ''Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name P.S. I told ya'll I was going back/back like a sprinter.''

He then added the 1 Samuel 1:27 bible verse, ''I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.''

The couple - who married in December 2017 - received congratulations from their famous friends.

LeToya's former bandmate Kelly Rowland wrote: ''AWWW'nn congrats!! prayer emojis] (sic)''

Ludcaris simply replied with four prayer emojis, prompting LaToya, 39, to reply: ''ludacris Round 2 bro [heart emoji] (sic).''

The 'Greenleaf' actress has previously described being a mother to Gianna as one of her ''greatest joys''.

Sharing pictures from the tot's first birthday in January, she wrote on Instagram: ''''My baby is 1!!!! Gianna, you are everything we prayed for & more. My gift. My light. My love. My change for the better. Your sweet smile warms my heart & your funny & vibrant personality is EVERYTHING!

''Watching you grow is one of my greatest joys. Hearing you laugh is one of the best parts of my day. God is AMAZING & I experience his goodness every time you call me 'mama'. I love u my little Gigi!!! I'm so proud to be your mommy!!!(sic)''