Leslie Odom Jr. will perform 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LII.

The 36-year-old musical star will follow in the footsteps of his fellow 'Hamilton' singers Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones - who performed the iconic song at last year's event - by belting out the patriotic tune at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on February 4th.

Leslie's performance will be part of NBC's Super Bowl broadcast, it has been confirmed by the National Football League (NFL).

Last week, Pink announced she will sing the national anthem at this year's American football spectacle, and Alexandria Wailes will perform the national anthem and 'America the Beautiful' on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

As well as Leslie - who won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical - and Pink, Justin Timberlake will have a huge part to play on the night by headlining the famous Halftime Show.

Justin confirmed in October that he would be taking to the stage at the prestigious NFL event for a third time, meaning he will clock up more appearances at the showpiece than any other individual entertainer.

The 36-year-old singer confirmed his appearance on his Twitter account via a short clip alongside talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

In the skit, Justin asks Jimmy if he has the time and he replies with the same question to which the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker says: ''I do have the time.''

Jimmy then says: ''You do half time?''

Justin replied: ''I do half time.''

The pair repeated the same questions and answers a few times before an excited Jimmy asked: ''You're doing the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl?''

Justin pulled a face and looked at the camera before shouting, ''I'm doing the Halftime Show'', while he and Jimmy jumped around the room.

Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah have all performed 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl, while the likes of Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera have sung the national anthem.

Lady Gaga performed last year's Halftime Show.