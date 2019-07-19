LÉON would ''love to'' collaborate with Katy Perry.

The 'Falling' singer received a shoutout from Katy in 2015 when the 34-year-old singer described her as ''one to watch'', and LÉON has now said she'd love to work with Katy on a track in the future.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the Swedish singer said: ''I would never turn down a collaboration with Katy Perry, I would love to. We are such different artists but I would not say no. It depends on what it would be for, never say never.''

And the rising star - whose real name is Lotta Lindgren - still finds it surreal to have received the praise from Katy, who tweeted a link to her song 'Tired of Talking' four years ago, and said it was her ''song of the day''.

She said: ''It's just crazy that she discovered my music. I guess everything is so global now, but I have no idea how she found out.

''She is great. The fact she did that meant so much. She always does that with a lot of up-and-coming artists.

''I think it's really cool that she is willing to shine a light on smaller artists that just started.''

LÉON says the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker now follows her on social media, and although the pair don't know each other personally, she thinks Katy is a ''good gal''.

She added: ''She started to follow me on Instagram and sometimes she will like my posts. I met her one time and she is a good gal. I don't know her, but she is great.''

The 'Baby Don't Talk' singer released her self-titled debut studio album in March this year, and says she can no longer listen to the tracks, because she thinks she'll find imperfections within them.

She said: ''I can't listen to the album now. It's weird because I listened to it all the time and two weeks before it came out, I stopped listening to it and I don't listen to it anymore. That is the case for a lot of artists, of course. I will just hear everything, it's hard to let go.''