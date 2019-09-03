Leomie Anderson wants more women to wear wigs to try out new hairstyles.
Leomie Anderson wants more women to wear wigs.
The Victoria's Secret model loves experimenting with her look by wearing a variety of hair pieces and urged others to follow her lead.
She said: ''I wear wigs, which means if I want to try a new hair colour, I don't have to bleach my natural hair.
''I want all women to know that there's a wig out there for everyone - they aren't just for black women.
''Want to try a fringe or a bob? Try a wig''
But the 26-year-old beauty also knows its important to look after her natural locks too.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''Oil is very important to keep my hair conditioned.
''I avoid things like coconut oil because it's not very hydrating for black hair and I don't use any products with water in because that shrivels and dries out my hair.
''At the moment, I'm using one by L'Oreal Elvive, it's suitable for every hair type and gives really good shine and hydration.''
Leomie is a ''beauty junkie'' who loves trying new products but she's now found a skincare regime that works for her.
She said: ''I've become a self-confessed beauty junkie. I travel a lot so I started noticing how dry my skin was getting.
''I cleanse with Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser - it helps exfoliate but it's gentle and leaves your skin feeling really clean.
''Afterwards, I use the Mario Badescu Glycolic Toner to remove any last traces of dirt.
''Then I layer Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Acid and Face Cream.
''I'm not the type to recommend skincare until I've used it for at least three months and I've been using these products for about six months now.
''I also try to get a facial every three months and I love sheet masks.''
