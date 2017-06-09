Lennon Gallagher is the new face of Topman.

The 17-year-old son of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher made his modelling debut at Topman's fall catwalk show last January, and according to WWD.com he has now been announced as the face of the brand's new look book.

Lennon - who's mother is Liam's first wife and actress Patsy Kensit - appears in the book by the high street retailer alongside a series of new faces, wearing designs that channel the Nineties in the form of laid-back sportswear and graphic T-shirts.

Last month, Topman interviewed Lennon, where he admitted he often steals clothes from his 44-year-old dad, and even occasionally from his mother.

He said: ''When I'm at my dad's I have to break into his wardrobe, it's like Mission Impossible. He's got some really cool Adidas sneakers. My mum has really cool clothes too, and I have to admit I have nicked some of them before, alongside my older brother's too.''

Meanwhile, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker recently revealed he jokingly told Lennon that he should be getting a percentage of his money because he was trading off his famous surname and because he has inherited his distinct looks, in particular his bushy eyebrows, from his dad and told him if he was using his mother's moniker he'd get no jobs.

Liam - who has his own fashion label Pretty Green - said: ''I mean, there's some s**t that he's been wearing ... But listen, he's earning corn, man. So I'm like, 'Where's my cut? Them two eyebrows, they're mine, right? So I want a cut of this f***ing wonga. And the f***ing name Gallagher, I want a cut of that as well!' He's like, 'What d'you mean?' I'm like, 'See how much f***ing work you get if you change your name to Lennon Kensit? Zilch! So where's my cut?'''