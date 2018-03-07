Lennon Gallagher has been hailed as ''one to watch'' in the fashion industry.

The 18-year-old model - who is the son of rocker Liam Gallagher and his ex-wife Patsy Kensit - is being tipped for big things by stylist Alex Longmore, who also singled out Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter Iris, 17, Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack's daughter Lila-Grace Moss, 15, and former 'Mad Men' star Kiernan Shipka, 18, as future movers and shakers in the fashion world.

She said: ''Liam Gallagher's son is one to watch and Iris Law, but she is already quite big.

''Lila Moss and the little girl from 'Mad Men' (Shipka) will be big too.''

David and Victoria Beckham have seen their two older sons, Brooklyn, 19, and Romeo, 15, model for Burberry and Alex - who has styled the likes of Little Mix and Dame Julie Walters - thinks their younger siblings, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper will eventually follow them into the fashion world.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Brooklyn Beckham is just going to get stronger and stronger and the next Beckham will start to be put in the spotlight.''

''I think they [David and Victoria Beckham] will do it one by one.''

Away from celebrity offspring, Alex also predicted actress Margot Robbie - who has just been announced as Chanel's newest brand ambassador - and model Adowoa Aboah will become even bigger names in the next few years.

She said: ''Margot Robbie is going to go from strength to strength and Adwoa Aboah is definitely one to watch''.

The stylist also believes in the younger stars with famous parents who are carving out their own successful paths.

Alex has proved she is a voice to listen to when it comes to predicting the next big thing, and revealed she was ''the first to ever book'' model Cara Delevigne after seeing something special in the star on a shoot.

She said: ''I'm quite good at predicting the next big thing, I mean I did a shoot with Cara Delevigne, I was one of the first people ever to book her because I knew she was going to be a big thing.''

