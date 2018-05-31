Lennon Gallagher appears in an advert for Saint Laurent menswear ahead of the new collection showcase on June 6.
Lennon Gallagher has become the new face of Saint Laurent menswear.
The 18-year-old son of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and ex-wife Patsy Kensit first worked with the luxury brand when he starred during their Autumn/Winter 2018 show in Paris, where he strutted down the catwalk to showcase the brand's newest designs.
And now the young star is fronting the campaign for Saint Laurent's menswear in a sultry black and white video advert, which shows Lennon rocking a leopard print coat as he models to the soundtrack of The Velvet Underground, with moody rock 'n' roll-inspired visuals shot by Saint Laurent collaborator David Sims.
The video featuring the rising star has been released ahead of the brand's upcoming menswear show on June 6, but it is yet to be confirmed whether Lennon will be modelling the collection on the runway.
Lennon first's catwalk appearance was during last year's Autumn/Winter 2017 presentation, where he walked the runway for high-street brand Topman at London Fashion Week, prompting his famous dad to say he was ''proud'' of his debut.
Liam tweeted at the time: ''Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today LG X (sic)''
Topman also said Lennon was ''crushing it'' for his first time.
Alongside pictures from the show, where Lennon was rocking 80s-inspired outfits, the retailer tweeted:
''Seen here: @lennon.gallagher hitting the catwalk for the first time and straight crushing it. (sic)''
