Lena Waithe was ''sleep-trained'' by her fiancée.

The 'Westworld' actress has developed good nocturnal habits thanks to Alana Mayo as they try to be in bed at the same time every night and credit not consuming a lot of caffeine for their ability to sleep soundly.

Lena said: ''We try to go to bed no later than 11.30pm. Alana and I have this inside joke that she sleep-trained me. She's a believer in going to bed at a decent hour.

''We try to be really good at it and shut everything off because she and I have to pop out of bed at around 8am. I might read an article every now and then before bed.

''Sometimes, I have to read a script but on occasion I get to read for pleasure.

''I'm a really good sleeper. Alana and I don't drink much coffee. That's probably why we are able to get more sleep than most, because we are not too hyped up on caffeine.''

While the 35-year-old star finds it easy to switch off once she gets home from work, it's harder for her content executive partner.

Lena told Grazia magazine: ''I can mostly switch off from work when I get home. But I can rarely remember a time that Alana has walked through the door and she's not on the phone, she's still wrapping up her day.

''I'm working on multiple projects at the moment, I'm filming 'WestWorld', writing season three of 'The Chi', working on a series called 'How To Make Love To A Black Woman' and I'm part of Mercedes-Benz's How To campaign this year, which I'm really proud of.''