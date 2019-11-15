Lena Waithe secretly got married to her partner Alana Mayo in San Francisco recently.
Lena Waithe secretly got married.
The 'Westworld' actress and her partner Alana Mayo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco recently, almost two years after they got engaged, in a spur-of-the-moment decision.
Appearing in 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she told guest host John Legend: ''We snuck and did it. We didn't really make any announcements.
''We went to San Francisco, we went to the courthouse and we got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust.
''And it was her idea, like all good things are. And we were driving and she was like, 'We should get married at that courthouse.' And I said, 'Cool let's do it.' ''
The 35-year-old star recently credited the content executive for ''sleep-training'' her into good noctural habits.
Lena said: ''We try to go to bed no later than 11.30pm. Alana and I have this inside joke that she sleep-trained me. She's a believer in going to bed at a decent hour.
''We try to be really good at it and shut everything off because she and I have to pop out of bed at around 8am. I might read an article every now and then before bed.
''Sometimes, I have to read a script but on occasion I get to read for pleasure.
''I'm a really good sleeper. Alana and I don't drink much coffee. That's probably why we are able to get more sleep than most, because we are not too hyped up on caffeine.''
But while the 'Master of None' star finds it easy to switch off once she gets home from work, it's harder for her new wife.
Lena said: ''I can mostly switch off from work when I get home. But I can rarely remember a time that Alana has walked through the door and she's not on the phone, she's still wrapping up her day.''
