Lena Waithe uses Instagram ''all day long''.

The 'Westworld' actress - who is engaged to content executive Alana Mayo - knows using the photo-sharing app can be ''unhealthy'' but she's learned to use it as a way to celebrate her friends and family and share in their good news.

She said: ''I scroll through Instagram all day long. For me, it's a way to stay informed and connect with people. I'm not a person who thinks Instagram is a devil. I know it can be unhealthy, but I know how to compartmentalise. I love seeing the good news.

''As vicious as social media can be, my experience is that I always like to think, 'Oh my friend just got this movie' or 'That person just got engaged.'

''It's a great way for me to celebrate people and what they've got going on.''

The 35-year-old star loves to relax by spending time at home with Alana and their dog.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I come home and take a shower, I like to wash the day off. And also, it's relaxing for me so I get to reset.

''After I've showered, I catch up with Alana and see how her day was. We hang out with the dog and wind down from the day we've had.

''We live really blessed lives but it's still exhausting so we try and relax when we get a moment.

''I'm not a person that likes to cook but Alana is. She loves to make a salad - she's very health-conscious. I'm not, I'm pretty bad.

''The only thing I know how to cook is breakfast, sometimes on weekends I'll get up and cook French toast or bacon and eggs but that's a rarity.''