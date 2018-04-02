Lena Waithe ''learns'' from people every day and enjoyed watching director Steven Spielberg work on the set of the hit movie 'Ready Player One';
Lena Waithe ''learns'' from people every day.
The 'Ready Player One' star loved watching director Steven Spielberg work on the set of the hit movie.
She said: ''I got to kind of watch Steven at work, and he really is a master. He's really just fun to watch because he also just has a wonderful time directing and doing what he does ... I continue to be a student. I learn from people every day. There's places of inspiration everywhere, and so my thing is to always be authentic and be myself and put in the work.''
And with this being the 33-year-old actress' first big role, she thinks ''patience'' in this industry is ''extremely important''.
She told MTV News: ''I think patience is extremely important, especially for anybody who wants to be in this business. Sometimes people, you know, write a script and go, 'Where's my million bucks?' The truth is, this is a lot of time and energy you gotta put into it. You gotta fall down a few times before you learn to walk, and then you start to run.''
Meanwhile, Lena previously revealed how helping people in the film and TV industry felt like part of her activism.
She said: ''I have a ton of mentees [people that I mentor]. They're all people of colour. Some of them are poor. And I'm just trying to help them learn how to be great writers; and for those that have become really good writers, I help them get representation; and those that have representation, I want to help get them jobs. That to me is a form of activism. I was doing this before Time's Up was created. I am doing it now. Activism is me paying for a writer to go to a television-writing class.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape...
For his adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Steven Spielberg reunited with screenwriter Melissa Mathison,...
One of Roald Dahl's most popular children's novels The BFG is once again going to...
Sophie and the other girls at Mrs. Clonkers orphanage share a big sleeping dorm and...
Sophie has spent her life alone. She lives in an orphanage full of girls just...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
A biography of iconic filmmaker John Milius, this engaging documentary features some of the biggest...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...
A historic epic from Steven Spielberg carries a lot of baggage, but he surprises us...