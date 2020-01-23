Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo have split just months after getting married.

The couple secretly tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, almost two years after they got engaged, but the pair have now opted to ''part ways''.

They said in a joint statement: ''After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways.

''We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.''

The 'Westworld' actress recently revealed they had married in a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Speaking in November, she said: ''We snuck and did it. We didn't really make any announcements.

''We went to San Francisco, we went to the courthouse and we got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust.

''And it was her idea, like all good things are. And we were driving and she was like, 'We should get married at that courthouse.' And I said, 'Cool let's do it.' ''

The 35-year-old star recently credited the content executive for ''sleep-training'' her into good nocturnal habits.

Lena said: ''We try to go to bed no later than 11.30pm. Alana and I have this inside joke that she sleep-trained me. She's a believer in going to bed at a decent hour.

''We try to be really good at it and shut everything off because she and I have to pop out of bed at around 8am. I might read an article every now and then before bed.

''Sometimes, I have to read a script but on occasion I get to read for pleasure.

''I'm a really good sleeper. Alana and I don't drink much coffee. That's probably why we are able to get more sleep than most, because we are not too hyped up on caffeine.''