Leigh-Anne Pinnock doesn't want to be ''defined'' by her romantic partner.

The 27-year-old singer has said she's sick of being asked questions about her ''bloody boyfriend'' during interviews, and is pleased her band Little Mix - which is also comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards - is now getting the chance to talk about ''issues going on in the world'', rather than just their love lives.

She said: ''To be defined by someone you're with is bulls**t ... The questions we are being asked are 100 percent changing. In this new campaign [for Little Mix album, 'LM5'] we are talking so much more and being so much more vocal about issues going on in the world and it feels really good. It feels good to actually speak about something that matters. I don't want to talk about my bloody boyfriend. The campaigns before were mainly focused on stuff like that and it was like, 'arghhh for god's sake!' It was so refreshing to talk about things that matter.''

And the 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker is thankful to her band mates - whom she met when they were put together in the 2011 series of 'The X Factor' - because she doesn't think she could navigate fame on her own.

She added: ''My Little Mix sisterhood have helped me so much ... Even sitting here now, I feel like 'Where are my girls?' It's so weird. I love them so much and feel so lucky to have that. It's so necessary in this industry. You need people around you, I couldn't do it on my own.''

Despite reaching stardom and having her best friends by her side to help her through it, Leigh-Anne says she's ''never 100 percent certain'' of herself and still has her insecurities.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, the 'Power' singer said: ''I'm still going through things now, you're never 100 percent certain of yourself. There's always going to be some things to get me down and get to me, [but] I'm so much stronger.''