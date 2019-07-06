Leigh-Anne Pinnock wakes up ''hating'' her boyfriend - because she dreams about him being unfaithful.

The Little Mix singer is very happy with footballer Andre Grey but her nocturnal visions don't always reflect that and she can't help but hold on to the feeling of betrayal when she wakes up.

She said: ''I don't really dream that much but I've had the same nightmare a couple of times; that my boyfriend has cheated on me.

''I wake up hating him the next day.''

The 27-year-old singer admitted she is ''clingy'' in bed and struggles to sleep when her partner is away.

She said: ''I'm always on my boyfriend's side of the bed - I literally never go over to my side.

''I'm so clingy - it's really embarrassing.

''I find it hard to sleep when I'm home alone. That's probably the one thing that keeps me up at night.''

The 'Black Magic' hitmaker loves nothing more than curling up at home with Andre and blitzing through a box set.

She told Grazia magazine: ''The first thing I do after I open the door is put on my jim-jams. Sometimes I might go for a little nightie and other times I'll just go for comfy loungewear.

''Then, me and my boyfriend will plonk ourselves down on the sofa and watch a Netflix series. It's literally our life. We love to chill out and slump on the sofa...

'''Game of Thrones' used to be our ritual. I'm an absolute superfan - I've never been a superfan of anything in my life - we were literally obsessed with it.

'''Game of Thrones' was our life at one point. I wasn't that happy with the ending though.

''They played it a bit safe - I wasn't on the edge of my seat.''