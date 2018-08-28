Leigh-Anne Pinnock has sparked rumours she and her partner Andre Gray are engaged.
The Little Mix singer has fuelled speculation that she and her partner Andre Gray are set to tie the knot in the near future after a video emerged online of her mother Debbie Pinnock telling the 27-year-old footballer he's going to make her daughter the ''happiest'' before he welcomes the brunette beauty into his family.
In the shot, obtained by the Mirror Online, Debbie said: ''Andre, I can't explain it, you're going to make Leigh-Anne the happiest.
Andre is then heard saying: ''Leigh-Anne welcome to the family.''
The footage comes just days after the 26-year-old star thanked her friends and family for ''braving the rain'' to attend her and Andre's moving in party.
She wrote: ''First I want to start by saying thank you to everyone that braved the rain and came down to support me and Andre...
''we had the BEST night! To my baby I love you more than life.. I can't even put it into words, you are so special and I'm so proud of us (sic)''
The couple have been dating since late 2016 and they're certainly no strangers to showing off their relationship online as Leigh-Anne couldn't wait to brag when Andre flew out to Los Angeles earlier this year because she was feeling down.
She said at the time: ''So 3 days ago this happened.. I was so down, being away from home for so long and all I wanted was one of his cuddles...
''This surprise was more than I could have ever asked for.. completely in shock and over whelmed to finally see him again after so long..
''I absolutely adore this boy with everything I have in me.. il never be able to put it into words.. I love you so much.. hardest thing was saying bye again (sic).''
